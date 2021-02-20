Veteran Musician, Composer Pa Chris Ajilo Dies At 92

Published:

The music industry has been put into mourning as veteran musician and producer, Pa Chris Ajilo is dead.

The musician died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha where he died.

According to his friends and associates, top musician, Orlando Julius and Latoya Aduke based at Ijebu- Ijesha as well, Pa Ajilo was hale and hearty when they visited him on Thursday.

“It is a painful loss to us".

Ajilo known for his songs, Eko Gba Gbere, Ariwo and Emi Mimo is the last of generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musician, the first guild for musicians.

*Adieu Pa Chris Ajilo*

Pa Ajilo worked at Polygram records and other establishments during his life time .

He also churned out some popular tunes in the 60s and 70s including popular EKO GBA GBERE (the signature tune of Nigeria's foremost TV station CHANNELS TV)



