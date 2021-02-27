Saturday, 27 February 2021

Today Marks One Year Of COVID-19 Case In Nigeria ( See Index Case )

Published: February 27, 2021


 It is exactly one year today that the index COVID-19 case ( pictured here ) , a European was diagnosed and treated in Lagos Nigeria 

Here is a post by Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof Abayomi on the occasion 

"It is exactly one year today when the index case of #COVID19 in Lagos and indeed Nigeria was confirmed. 

The response deployed by Lagos State prevented the spread of #COVID19 from the index case which clearly demonstrated the level of preparedness of @followlasg and @LSMOH. :


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: