Three Suspected Family Kidnappers Gang Arrested by JTF In Delta

Published:

Three brothers of the same parents namely Godwin, Godspower and Mathew Okpara, have been arrested by operatives of the Delta state owned Operation Delta Hawk at Ughelli.

The operation which was carried out by a Joint patrol comprising the Army, Navy and the police, led to residents of Ughelli in a jubilation mood, while also commending the effort of the Nigerian Army Sector one and three battalion for arresting the suspects who have been terrorising the community.

Items recovered from them includes one AK 47

, two cut to size guns as well as live ammunition.

