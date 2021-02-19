The Gun Belonged To My Lover..Secondary School Girl Caught With Locally Made Pistol

Published:

The teenage female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State who went to school with a gun has confessed to being member of a cult group named Sky Queens Confraternity

The student on February 11 took a gun to school after her teacher asked her to cut her tainted hair.

She was paraded on Friday at the police headquarters in Calabar with her boyfriend. Eleven other suspects were paraded.

Cross River police commissioner Sikiru Akande said the police discovered from investigation that the girl was taking the locally made double barrel pistol to a blacksmith.

Mr Akande also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery around the ownership of the gun, adding that a suspect Okon Effiong has been arrested and more details would be made known soon.

The schoolgirl claimed to be taking the pistol to a blacksmith before it was confiscated by the school principal.

“I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity, I am just an ordinary member, I don’t hold any position in the group, I have known the owner of the gun who is my man-friend since last year, he sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees,” she said.

“My mother knows about him because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place because I have my own room then in the morning he goes back to his own house.”

Her boyfriend Mr Effiong said he has been intimate with her since August 2020.

“I am a married man with six children, I did not give her the gun, she took it herself where I kept it under the bed,” he said.

“I started sleeping with her August last year, her mother knows me, I have been doing small something on her head. They know she is my wife.”

