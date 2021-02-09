Tenure Extension:Police IG To Sue SaharaReporters Over N2bn Alleged Bribe

Published:

The Police High Command has described as untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libellous, the publication by Sahara Reporters, dated February 07, 2021, which alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni paid over 2 Billion Naira for the tenure extension. The Force wishes to state categorically that the extension of service of the IGP was strictly the prerogative of the President and was never paid for as maliciously reported in the publication.

The insinuations also by Sahara Reporters that the IGP did not “celebrate” his extension smacks of ignorance and a pathetic misplacement of priority. The extension does not call for merry-making or celebration but a time for more work, rededication to duty and selfless service to the nation.

The IGP, while assuring the nation of an unwavering commitment by the Force under his leadership, to improved service delivery, safety and security of the citizenry, enjoins members of the public to disregard and discountenance the publication by Sahara Reporters as evidently untrue and unfounded. The IGP is undistracted and the Force remains motivated and committed to delivering on its mandate, especially the task of neutralizing current and emerging internal security threats.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed his legal team to commence legal actions against the online publishers

