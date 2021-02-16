Sunday Igboho Is A Child Of Circumstances..Gov Akeredolu

Published:

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, is a child of circumstance.

Igboho gained prominence after he issued an ultimatum for criminal herdsmen to vacate Oyo State over the rape, kidnappings, killings and maimings attributed to them in the state.

His ultimatum was followed by a seven-day ultimatum issued by Akeredolu for herdsmen to vacate the forest reserves in Ondo State due to their alleged criminal activities.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, Akeredolu said the circumstances that led to his and Igboho’s interventions must be given a look.

He said, “Sunday Igboho is a child of circumstance. We must look at the circumstance that led to each of these interventions.

“I for one, I’ve always said that I will not support anyone taking laws into his own hands. That’s why I had to go to Ibadan. That’s why I will go to every other place in the South-West to preach about illegality and that we are against illegal actions. We are not for it at all.

“There are things that we do at times that you have to know what led to them. Those circumstances might not be justifiable, might not be legal, but when you look at it, you’ll know we are a child of circumstance.”

‌

Share This