Senate President And Hope Uzodinma Congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala On Her Swearing In As First Female And African DG Of WTO

Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan and Imo State have congratulated Nigeria's Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on her appointment and swearing in as the first woman and African DG of World Trade Organisation today

Senate President congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DG

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulates Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization ( WTO).

Lawan also congratulates Nigeria on the latest feat of its great daughter on the international stage.

He applauds the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari which, no doubt, contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

"I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

"With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere," Lawan says.

The Senate President urges the new Director-General to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

Lawan says her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.

He prays for Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser(Media)

to President of the Senate





IMO GOVERNOR

On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I join Nigerians all over the world to congratulate a distinguished Nigerian, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the next World Trade Organization - WTO Director-General.

Today, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has made global history as the first woman and the first African to lead the international trade body - the WTO. This is indeed a feat we are very proud of.

Winning this keenly contested position is a testament of the doggedness, resilience and tenacity of the Nigerian spirit.

It is my firm belief that she's equal to the huge tasks ahead, which are to reform the WTO, create a fair trade, equal opportunities and prosperity for everyone.

I congratulate her once again and cheers to greater heights.

- Hope Uzodimma

