CKN News has obtained the photograph of Flt Lieutenants Gadzama who flew the ill fated Airforce plane that crashed at Bassa Abuja today

This is the full list of the victims

Flt. Lt. Gadzama

Flt. Lt. Piyo





Flg. Offr. Okpara





FS Olawumi





ACM Johnson





Sgt Oloka





