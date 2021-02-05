Punch Newspaper Reporter Kidnapped In Abuja

Published:

A PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim has been abducted by gunmen at his residence in Abuja, North Central Nigeria.

He was said to have been kidnapped on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the gunmen scaled the fence into his house before abducting him. The gunmen, numbereing about four reportedly fired shots into the air to scare people away.

A source in PUNCH confirmed the kidnap of Nnodim.

They were said to have asked for money before they forcefully took him away shortly after he observed prayer with his family.

He was reportedly kidnapped alongside a child of his neighbour at his house in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory at about 11 pm on Wednesday

Latest information has it that his abductors are asking for N10m for his release

