Promote Good Values, Societal Development Through The Gospel, Obi Charges Christian Leaders

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Christian leaders to resist the seductions of ‘prosperity gospel devoid of hard work’, which, he said, has gradually turned our nation to a society without values, honesty, hard work, integrity, etc. They should rather spread the gospel that promotes good values in society.

Obi made this call at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 during the opening ceremony of the Standing Committee of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which saw the gathering of about 1,000 delegates, including the Primate, Archbishops, Bishops, Chancellors and Lay delegates, from across the country.

He explained that the church has a great role to play in “salvaging our society which seems to be losing every sense of individual and collective responsibility and hard work, while relying solely on miracles.”

He said: “Go to different churches today, you hear things like ‘receive your car keys!’ You then see students who should be more concerned about their education and better future for themselves falling for such distractions. Let the church rise up and spread the true gospel of hard work, diligence and honesty,” Obi appealed. He urged everyone to continue to preach hard work and discipline for societal growth and development.

Earlier in his address, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, announced that the Church aims at raising N5 billion for the missionary work spanning two to five years ahead.

Obi advised the Church to find some well-to-do people who are willing to support the missionary work of the Church. He said they only need 500 people, willing to give 10 million each, to hit the N5 billion target in no distant time.

Announcing his donation of N10 million to the assembly, Obi said he will go the extra mile of inviting 10 other donors who, he assured, will be cheerfully donating N10 million each to support the Church and the spread of God’s kingdom.

“I will support the missionary work here with N10 million. And let me announce to us that I have about 10 people who are willing to also support the Church with N10 million each. So right now, we only need extra 489 people who can donate N10 million to help us hit the N5 billion target,” Obi stated.

He explained that the true essence of life is giving and helping one another to make society better. He said “our lives as humans will be meaningless if we do not support one another to become better”. He urged everyone to contribute in every way possible to the growth of the Church, as it remains a great agent of societal change.

Restating his membership to Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Obi said will always support the growth of the Diocese as a full member. He said he decided to join the Mbamili Diocese, when he was the Governor of Anambra State, because the Diocese was domiciled within the poorest area of the State and thus, needed all the help they could great.

He praised the Former Chief Shepherd of the Diocese, Bishop Henry Okeke, whom, he said, not only preached the gospel, but saved lives both physically and spiritually, and always campaigned for the development of the area. He called on the new Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, to continue taking the Diocese to greater heights.





