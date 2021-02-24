Wednesday, 24 February 2021

President Buhari Congratulates Prof Ibeh On Commonwealth Appointment

Published: February 24, 2021


President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Professor Kevin Ibeh, Professor of Marketing and International Business and Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) at Birkbeck, University of London, on his appointment as Commissioner of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

 

President Buhari believes that the well-deserved appointment is an attestation of Prof Ibeh’s vast knowledge, hard work and experience, which have earned him respect in the academia.

 

As a former Commonwealth Scholar, the President believes that Professor Ibeh will bring his in-depth knowledge and track record in international development and higher education to bear on his new position of responsibility.

 

He is confident that the Nigerian-born scholar will bring fresh perspectives to his new position, joining other commissioners in promoting the objective of the Commission in ensuring opportunities for exceptional students and mid-career professionals to study in the United Kingdom.

 



Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: