The entertainment industry in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning over the death of the Managing Director of Premier Music Mr Toju Ejueyitchie.

Mr Ejueyitchie died on the 29th of January 2021 after a protracted illness.

His tenure at Nigeria's foremost recording company witnessed the rise and discovery of several Nigerian stars in over two decades.

He will be buried on 22nd February 2021.

He is survived by his wife and Children

