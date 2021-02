Published:

A young female lawyer has been shot in Warri , Delta State

The expectant mother Barr Nkiru Ibe was killed by the robbers who disposed her of her properties

This was a post on the incident by the former Chairman National Human Rights Commission Prof Chidi Odinkalu on the unfortunate incident

"Nkiru Ibe, expectant young mother, lawyer, member of @NigBarAssoc in Warri, Delta State, SS #Nigeria, #ShotAndKilled by suspected robbers in yesterday.

#RIP

