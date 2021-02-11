Police Arrest Landlady's Daughter For Beating Male Tenant To Death In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Tina Essi for the alleged murder of 49-year-old Christian Akparie of 26, Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Adejobi, Police preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31, 2021, an argument over the payment of power bill ensued between the Essi, the daughter of the landlady of the house, and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight.



After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains, but unfortunately on February 6, 2021 at about 7am, while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately.



The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti for thorough investigation.

The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba.

Odumosu urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.

The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles.



