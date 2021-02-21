Police Arrest 2 With Vandalised Rail Tracks In Lagos

Published:

The police operatives attached to Satellite and Aguda Divisions of the command have arrested two (2) suspected traffic robbers each at different locations in their areas.

The Satellite Division arrested two (2) suspected traffic armed robbers along Agboju/Alakija on Lagos/Badagry Expressway onn19th February, 2021 at 1035pm. The 2 suspects, Solomon Ayuba, m, 26 and Manase David, m, 20 were caught in the act by the police when they were attacking unsuspecting commuters in the area, while other members of the gang took to their heels.

The police operatives had placed suspected armed robbers under surveillance for some days before they were eventually arrested. Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, some cartridges and 2 face Masks.

In the same vein, the operatives attached to Aguda Division on 20th February, 2021, at about 1.35pm, arrested two (2) suspected traffic robbers while attacking and robbing a Toyota Siena Bus with Reg. No AAA 30 AZ, driven by one Apele Mohammed, m, on transit at Olatunji Onimole Street by Brown Junction.

The suspects are Ismail Abayomi, m, 24 and Seun Akinbunu, m, 25.

The suspects and others at large attacked the bus, broke its side screen and robbed one Atinuke Adisa of her Infinix-8 phone.

In another development, the operatives attached to the office of the Area Commander, Area E Festac, arrested two (2) suspects with some vandalised rail tracks belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on 20th February, 2021, at about 4pm. The policemen that were on routine check stopped the vehicle driven by one Victor Akpan, m, 21, of Ijora, Lagos and his accomplice, one Adesina Folorunsho, m, of No 36, Biefield Apapa road and discovered the vandalised rail tracks in the said vehicle.They could not give any satisfactory account of the vandalised items but claimed that they got them from some miscreants .

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the suspected traffic robbers be taken to State CID Panti for thorough investigation while the Area Commader Area E Festac works with his DPOs and intensify efforts to trace the fleeing traffic robbers and carry out thorough investigation on the vandalised rail tracks.

The police boss also reaffirmed the command's commitment to continually flush out the criminals and hoodlums of Lagos State.





