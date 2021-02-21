Pictures: Rochas Okorocha Arrested In Owerri, To Be Arraigned On Monday

Published:

A former governor of Imo State Senator Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by the police in the state.

Okorocha’s former aides — Ijeoma Igboanusi, his ex-deputy chief of staff (domestics) and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu, his ex-commissioner for transportation were also arrested.





Okorocha was arrested on Sunday after leading security operatives to unseal Spring Palm Estate which the Uzodimma administration closed.

The estate is linked to Okorocha’s wife Nkechi.





The unsealing of the estate reportedly created a raucous scene, leaving several injured and cars damaged.

Imo commissioner for information and strategy Declan Emelumba said the ex-governor would be arraigned on Monday.





