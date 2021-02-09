Pastor, Wife , Maid Die Mysteriously In Abia

Published:





Julius Dike who is the Archdeacon of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ariaria, Aba, and wife, Agnes, and their house help, reportedly held a crusade within the church premises the previous night.





They were said to have after the crusade, ate and retired to bed together with their house help.





It was gathered that the following morning, the priest and his household could not come out to conduct morning service as usual.





The Anglican Church community was Tuesday thrown into mourning when one of her priests, wife and a house help died under strange circumstances in Aba, Abia State.

