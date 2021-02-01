Outrage As ESN Kill Several Cows , Chase Away Fulani Herdsmen In South East (Video)

Published:

There has been outrage over the killing of several cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen in the South East

One of those who condemned the act is Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist

The chasing out of the Fulani herdsmen and killing of dozens of cows was coordinated by the Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, shared the news of the security outfit’s invasion of the camp of the herdsmen in Isiukwuato, Abia State.

In a video shared by the IPOB leader, the ESN operatives were seen burning houses and cows allegedly belonging to the Fulani herdsmen.

“Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato,” Kanu captioned the video shared on his Facebook page.

“ESN has commenced the combing of parts of Isiukwuato forests last night and engagement with the enemy is ongoing and will continue until they no longer present a threat to our communities along that axis…” he added, issuing a direct warning to the herders.

And in reaction to this, the Bring Back Our Girls campaigner, described the situation as highly unacceptable, warning that no one has a monopoly of violence.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties. This is not acceptable.

“We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad.

Let the law guide us!” She tweeted.

Kanu had launched the ESN in December 2020, explaining that the security network was meant to protect the Southeast from marauding herdsmen and other criminal elements.

He said the security outfit was exactly the same as Amotekun, the Southwest security outfit.

Video





