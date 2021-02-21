Operations Safe Haven Commences Clearance Of Militia And Criminals From Bassa And Riyom LGAs

Published:

The recent upsurge in activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits/militias groups in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State has necessitated the conduct of special operation to rid the area of these criminals.

Consequently, in compliance with the Chief of Defence Staff's Directive to sustain tempo and momentum to curb the menace of criminals activities within the country, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo directed the conduct of Operation HAKORIN DAMISA to curtail isolated killings, kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and other heinous crimes and criminality in Bassa and Riyom LGAs in Plateau State.

Operation HAKORIN DAMISA is to be carried out with air support in order to wipe out bandits/militia men and other criminals within Operation SAFE HAVEN Joint Operational Areas. The Operation commenced 20 February 2021.





