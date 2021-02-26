Ooni Of Ife Unveils Indigenous Medicine For The Cure Of COVID-19

Published:

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has unveiled an indigenous drug for prevention and cure of COVID-19.

Verozil, which is available in capsules, blisters packs and liquid, was certified by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Verozil, which was launched alongside other three indigenous drugs, was researched and produced by Yem-Kem International Group and Ooni Ojaja Global Outreach.

It is will be distributed by Organic Remedies.

Oba Adeyeye said it was a privilege to unveil indigenous medicines, noting the potencies have been tested and proven by governmental agencies.

His words: “Today is a great day for in the history of this great nation, I give kudos to the Minister of Health, NAFDAC DG and the presidency for the success of these products.

“I want to announce to the whole world that there a new phase in traditional medicine research that will be berth soon with the introduction of an Executive bill, which is at the second reading at the National Assembly, on herbal product research.

“We are also launching bitter leaf a very powerful product and now it is in gelatin form to be consumed easily by people and it was produced in Nigeria.

“We have been on research for over one year on indigenous medicine. We have taken every step and form alliances with every organisation at the Federal Government level.

“We have passed through every stage we need to pass and NAFDAC has given us the approval needed since last year September.

“We started administering the medicine on lots of COVID-19 patients to boost their immune system even our political leaders; thousands of people have tested this product since last year

“We are very convinced that something good is coming out of our dear country. This product is for the benefit of mankind.

“As the world is celebrating their COVID-19 vaccine, we are here to unveil and celebrate our own indigenous medicine.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yem-Kem International Nigeria Limited, Akintunde Ayeni, revealed Ogunwusi phoned him during the COVID-19 and inquired from him what he was doing in respect of the deadly virus.

He said the monarch sent him some recipes that they can use in making indigenous medicine to fight COVID-19, which he studied and gave birth to the medicines.

He explained: “Verozil-Immune booster takes care of new day infections, including COVID-19, Bitter leaf capsule, specially produced to attack diabetes and high blood pressure, Vision Pro takes care of eye problem and deficiencies while Rio Capsule has been specially produced to regulate men’s sexual disorder





Share This