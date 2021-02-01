Obi Mourns Two Priests, Commiserates With Awka Diocese, Nimo Catholic Community

Published:

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has condoled with the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor and the entire Nimo Catholic Community over the death of 2 Nimo indigenous priests, Rev Fr Paul Akpu and Rev Fr Ikem Oliobi.

Obi, in his condolence message, stated that both priests were elder statesmen of the church, who spent years in formative institutions raising younger priests. He described their deaths as a huge loss to the church.

Obi recounted his encounter with Fr Oliobi earlier in the year when he visited the Awka Diocesan Priests Welfare Home at Awka. He said his interaction with the late priest showed he was a man who was dedicated in his priestly apostolate.

“We cannot, however, question the will of the Almighty, whose decision is final. We take solace in the fact that the priests discharged their priestly duties well and contributed in building the church of Christ.

“May God console the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor; the Nimo Catholic Community and the entire Catholic Diocese of Awka for the loss of these great soldiers of Christ,” Obi said.

He prayed God to reward their labours on earth with eternal rest in heaven.



