Obalende Gun Duel:RTEAN Sponsored Thugs To Attack My Members...MC Oluomo

Published:

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has accused members of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) of attacking his members in a bid to take over park (garage) at Obalende.

He described their actions as uncalled for, urging the RTEAN leadership to seek audience with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation if aggrieved with the present regulations.

According to him, each union has its own garage.

He wondered why RTEAN would resort to attacking his members at the NURTW-controlled parks.

He warned that RTEAN should not take his peaceful overtures as a sign of weakness.

Akinsanya said so far six NURTW members have been reported injured.

One of the miscreants arrested said they were hired from Ikorodu in a video

He said some had arrived Obalende by 6am.

He said he joined the other group that came in around 7am.

He confessed to shooting some NURTW members.

Share This