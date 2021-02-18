Oba AbdulLateef Akanni Set For Foundation-laying Of Private Residence Feb 20th

Published:

Oba AbdulLateef Akanni, the Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo, Awori Kingdom will on Saturday, February 20, 2021, lay the foundation of his ultra-modern private residence.

The launching and foundation-laying ceremony will begin at 12 noon at Ogun State Housing Corporation, Oke-Oyinbo Ado-Odo, Ogun.

The monarch will on May 2 clock 12 years on the throne.

Oba Akanni is a permanent member of Ogun State traditional council and also a member of Yewa traditional council.

“It will be a long story if I should recall my experience as a king in Ado-Odo because what I passed through is not a joke. I believed that God made me the king of Ado-Odo Kingdom. I believe so much in the will of God.

I look forward to greater heights in Ado-Odo especially in this era of Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State,” the monarch had said last year on his 11th coronation anniversary





Share This