Nursing Council Approves Lead City University Course, As VC Tasks Students On Academic Excellence

The Board of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, the statutory body responsible for promoting and maintaining excellence in nursing education and practice in the country has approved and granted full accreditation to the Department of Nursing Science of the Lead City University, Ibadan.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aderemi Adeyemo Kabiru who revealed this at the 17the matriculation of the university where a total of 887 candidates took the matriculation oath, added that the nursing programme was among the 70 courses verified, and accredited in the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He added that NUC has approved a resource assessment visit to the university for the establishment of MBBS, Medicine and Surgery, Doctor of Physiotherapy, Pharmacy , Regional and Urban Planning , BSc Surveying and Geo-Informatics, Tourism and Hospitality Studies as well as Building.

Adeyemo tasked the new students to uphold the university’s tradition of academic excellence and exemplary conduct in conformity with the bond for good behaviour, dedication, loyalty and obedience to the institution administered on them by the Registrar, aware that they would be accountable for their actions.

“Be warned that a breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions. Again, I admonish you to steer clear of hooliganism and other forms of social menace and unruly behavior, but strive to uphold the ideals of the university.”

He assured the new intakes that the quality of education delivery at the university is of international standard which would equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in life.

“Since it was founded in 2005, Lead City University has established a rich tradition of excellence across a broad range of academic disciplines. We are building on this tradition by ensuring that LCU students receive the best possible quality of teaching and research supervision from highly qualified academic staff who are involved in leading and cutting-edge international research programmes.

“We are committed to high quality education with the vision to be a centre of excellence, geared towards meeting contemporary and future societal needs with the mission to expand the frontiers of knowledge, by providing qualitative training with innovative methods that guarantee balanced education, sound judgment and worthy character.

“I appeal to you to jealously guard this great privilege that you have been given to be a member of this University which has a proven track record of reputation for academic excellence as well as a trusted and solid reputation for the quality of its graduates for the past 15 years,” he said.

He encouraged the new students to consult the student handbook to acquaint themselves with the university’s policies, procedures and regulations, as well as the resources available to them.

