Nollywood Actor Admits Being Gay, Says Jesus Never Condemned Homosexuals In Bible

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who recently came out as gay, has taken a swipe at Christians condemning gays and homosexuals.

The controversial actor opined that Jesus was not against homosexuality in the new testament, so Christians shouldn’t as well.



He argued that Christians should tackle their pastors for having expensive properties when their church members are poor instead.

He wrote,







“Being #gay is an honor and a beautiful life #jesus never condemn gay people in the new testament so if you a good christian you wont too or can a servant be greater than his master.



Criticize your G.O for having private jet when millions of his #church members are poor and unemployed, criticize them for collecting tithe during covid19.”







