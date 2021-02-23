Nigerian Soldiers Obey COAS Order, Recovers Marte Town From Boko Haram Within 24 Hours

Published:

Following a 48-hour ultimatum given by the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru, Nigerian troops have successfully recovered Marte town from the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists.

Recall that Mr Attahiru, on Sunday, had issued a 48-hour dateline for troops to clear terrorists from Marte and adjoining villages, including Kirenowa, kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of in Borno State.

The COAS, who undertook a surprise operational visit to Dikwa to commend Commanders and troops for protecting the town, had assured them of the needed support to carry out the task, which he said must be done within 48 hours.

A Military Officer said that the troops had successfully and safely detonated series of IEDS laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area.

According to him, many IEDs killed scores of the terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.

“New Marte effectively in our hands since 3pm. Our will and determination are unshaken. We are ever determined not to let our service chiefs and the nation down,” the source enthused.

But military sources told PRNigeria that the terrorists’ infiltration of the civilian population in Marte was preventing the military Air Task Force from launching aerial bombardments to avoid collateral damages.

According to the source, Nigerian troops had successfully destroyed several mines laid on their paths by terrorists.

“The troops have de-mined some communities and villages on the major routes to Marte,” the source added.





