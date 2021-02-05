Nigerian Police Places N10m Price On Two Hardened Criminals

Published:

The Nigerian Police Force, on Thursday, said it would give N10 million to anyone who provides useful information that will lead to the arrest of two suspected criminals that were caught by Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera at a crime scene.

Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, who posted pictures of the suspects on all the official Force’s social platforms, said the person with useful information could approach any police station nearest to him or office of the FIB-IRT.

He did not, however, mention the location where the crime was committed or state the type of crime committed.

The post read: “Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) awaits anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the persons in the photo captured on the CCTV at a crime scene.

“If you have any useful information, report to any Police Station closest to you or arrest and hand them over to any Police Station or contact the office of the FIB-IRT through the following numbers: 08034377912 or 08036064791.”





