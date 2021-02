Published:

A Nigerian man Joel Ele-Ojo Adams has broken a 102 years old record in the UK.

He is the first non-British to be commissioned as an Aero-Systems

Specialist Engineer to the rank of a Flying Officer in the British Air Force, since the formation of the British Air Force in 1918. He received the Queen of England's honour.

He graduated with a First Class in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Share This