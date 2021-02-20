Nigeria Needs Prayers Now More Than Ever Before...Tinubu

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for peace among all ethnic, tribal and religious groups in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the call on Friday, during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State.

He said that the country was facing a crisis but all needed to live in harmony and give peace a chance.

”Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful countries will protect us.

”I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal and religious crises

”If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge entire West Africa, there will be no enough space to accommodate us.

”Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.

“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us,” Tinubu said.

He said that the clerics were very critical in the present situation, urging them for their prayers, commitment, fasting, all the sermons geared toward peace and stability in the country.

According to him, the death of the first civilian governor, Jakande is not just a loss to the family, but Lagos in general.

Tinubu said that Lagos and Nigeria at large were lucky to have a man like Alhaji Lateef Jakande, drawing from his wealth of knowledge.





”Today, he is no more but he is still existing to the eternity, we pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, that give priority to the world in the future,” he said.

