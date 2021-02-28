Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Congratulates Sister Over US Medical Award

Published:

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has congratulated her sister, Dr Njideka Udochi, on her milestone achievement as Maryland’s Family Physician Of The Year 2021.

The Maryland Academy of Family Physicians has a membership of 1,600 physicians and its award honours the stand out member that exemplifies the values and traditions of the family physician. Dr Udochi is the first black female winner of the prestigious award.

Reacting to the feat, Dr Okonjo-Iweala thanked the Nigerian doctor for taking good care of COVID-19 patients and saving numerous lives in the process.

She tweeted, “Congratulations Dr Njideka Udochi, Maryland’s Family Physician Of The Year. Thank you for your care of COVID-19 patients and for saving so many lives. Proud of you my sister.”





The Founder and CEO of Giant Beverages, Onyema Okonjo, also congratulated Dr Udochi on her latest milestone.

He wrote, “Congratulations to both of my older sisters (Ngozi Okonjo Iweala & Njide Udochi ). And congratulations to my parents. My eldest sister for her success with the WTO and my second sister for being selected as the best family practice doctor in Maryland, USA.

My parents set the stage with their strong support for women. My mother has been a very passionate women’s rights advocate and even as a retired Professor of Sociology in her 90’s, she still cares about women’s rights, equal rights, and equal access for women. May God bless both of you and may both of you continue to reach greater heights."

