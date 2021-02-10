Nasarawa Uni Student Arrested With 5 Pistols, Ammunitions

Published:

Policemen from Kogi State Command have arrested an undergraduate, Musa Mohammed Nurudeen, who was allegedly caught with five pistols, magazines and ammunition on Okene-Auchi Road on Monday.





It was learnt that the suspect was arrested after the police at stop-and-search point stopped a Toyota Tacoma vehicle in which he was a passenger.



Nurudeen, who was said to be a 400-level student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, had boarded the private vehicle as a hitch-hiker after the one he initially boarded at motor park had a mechanical fault.







Though the suspect intended going back to his state of abode, he reportedly chose to follow the vehicle owner, who was Abuja-bound, with the thought of boarding another one from Abuja to Nasarawa.







During the routine search by the police, a bag containing five pistols, two magazines, a live pistol ammunition, some charms and two mobile phones was allegedly found with him.



When interrogated by the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to being a member of Aiye Confraternity and had aimed to take the pistols back to his state to continue in the clash between his cult group and Vikings Confraternity.



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, confirmed the arrest, disclosing that the suspect was a 400-level student of Geology and Mining.







The PPRO said that the suspect allegedly told the police that he got the weapons from someone he referred to as ‘chairman’ on Airport Road, Benin, whom he once sold them to.



He added that the suspect and exhibits recovered from him had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.



