My Maiguard Raped My Girl And Almost Killed Me...Actress

In a viral video, a Nollywood actress Oyin narrated a horrific experience that she had few years ago when she was attacked by her own house guard who was a Fulani man, named Sani.





In this video, the actress said she was alone in her house around 7:30 on the 4th of February, 2018 when she was attacked. She said she was in the house when her Security Guard and his colleagues broke into her home and attacked her.





The lady said that his guard, Sani invited his colleagues to come and attack her and they forced their way into her house. When they got inside, she said she screamed for help but there was no one but her house girl in the house.





She said that when they entered, they raped her house girl and they also attempted to rape her but when she proved stubborn, they started hacking and stabbing her with cutlass. In order to show the authenticity of her story, she showed the scars that the Machete left on her body since then.





She said they later left after raping her house girl and their efforts to rape her proved abortive. She was in the pool of her own blood as she drove herself and her house girl to the hospital. Little did she know that she was pregnant as at that time, it was when she was receiving treatment in the hospital that she found out that she had been pregnant before the attack. She said she was so depressed and traumatized with the experience. She has now left Nigeria for United States because of the bad experience.





She alleged that the police escorts that were sent to her even attempted to sleep with her house girl that was raped. She said they started extorting her and she was paying irrelevant fees just because she wanted to fight for justice. She said that the Police told her that the case is beyond the Police and it ought to be with SARS. She said she was paying them money but the result was not satisfactory, so she later dropped the case.





After she left the house, she said she sent her brother to pick something from the house but when he got there, he realized that those guys later came back to her apartment and carted away and vandalized her properties. She said that she alerted the Police again and they told her that she needed security because it seems the attackers are after her life. She said that the Police even suggested that maybe she had an affair with the man, Sani, which she denied.





She said she always treated the man like a family. She said she even invited her to some of her outings so that he would not be bored at home. She treated him very well but he repaid her with evil. She said her husband was meant to move in few days before the attack and the Police thought that was what triggered the attack. She said that the Police suggested to her that maybe she led the guard on and got his hopes high of marrying her but later got annoyed when he found out that her husband was coming home. She said this was what the Police suggested.





She said she has now moved out of the country for her own peace of mind. She said she is now living in the United States but she just needed to speak out for people to know and learn from her experience.

