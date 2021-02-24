Many Killed In Maiduguri Late Night Attacks By Boko Haram

Published:

There was confusion in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday evening, when armed men suspected to be Boko Haram fighters opened fire, killing some residents in the process.



Daily Trust gathered that unknown gunmen had stormed a part of the town known as Twange, shooting in different directions.



A witness briefly narrated the incident



“Adam Kolo, a businessman, was among those who were killed. It was a stray bullet that hit him right inside his house,” the resident said.



“The gunmen stood at a distance and started shooting everywhere. We don’t know who they are. They just kept on firing and some persons were killed inside their homes.



“We also learnt that they went to other parts of the town but I can’t confirm this.”



Another Maiduguri resident said that suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kaleri neighborhood in the state capital.



The resident said the insurgents fired rocket propeller into people’s houses and many persons were killed.



He said the rocket hit a popular bridge in the area and destroyed many houses.

A local journalist, Ali Chiroma, said that the rocket hit his neighbor’s house, killing four people and injuring others.

Borno is the state worst hit by insurgency which has been on since 2009 despite government’s efforts to restore normalcy

