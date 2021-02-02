Man Dies From Multiple Orgasms After Sex With Prostitute

Published:

One Charles Majawa, has died from an ‘extreme orgasm’ after passing out while he romped with a sex worker.

Police reports state that the 35-year-old lost consciousness after having sex with the woman in the trading district of Phalombe, Malawi.

He died shortly after doing the deed – and a postmortem has officially determined the cause of death as an excessive orgasm.

According to a report in Daily Star, the working woman decided to report the death to police after speaking with her colleagues. After cops and a medical examiner from Migowi Health Centre viewed the body, the cause of death was confirmed.



A post-mortem report listed the cause of death as being due to “excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture.” Police confirmed that the woman would not be held liable for Charles Majawa’s death, adding that no charges would be made.



Senior Chief Kaduya reports that Mr Majawa’s body was taken back to his home village of Matepwe.



According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, the man “died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness.” Innocent Moses, a Phalombe Police Station spokesperson, confirmed that Mr Majawa booked a room with the sex worker, but “ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act.”



