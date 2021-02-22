Man Commits Suicide Over 300K Debt

Published:

A 26 year old man Sarki Abdul committed suicide on Sunday over a three hundred thousand naira (N300,000.00) debt he owed his childhood friend in Jos.

Reports say Sarki was duped of the amount which he borrowed two weeks ago to improve his "scrap" business in Dilimi and he decided to drink sniper in his shop yesterday.

Sarki had been acting strange in the past few days as he called his sister on phone recently telling her his days on earth are numbered.

It was after explaining to his friend yesterday that he was duped of the money that he entered his shop to drink the sniper.

His friend who first noticed the catastrophe rushed him to Ola Hospital where he gave up the ghost.









