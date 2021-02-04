Maina's Son Sneak Into USA Despite Passports Being In Court's Possession

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted a Federal High Court in Abuja that Faisal Maina, son of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina is on the run to the United States of America (USA).

Faisal, who is standing trial on charges of money laundering, had jumped bail refusing to attend trial since November 24, 2020. At the resumed trial, the lawyer to the anti-graft agency, Mohammed Abubakar told the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, that from the information at the disposal of the commission, Faisal Maina sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger despite his Nigerian and American passports still with the registry of the court.

“We have a bench warrant of the court for the arrest of the defendant and his apprehension before the court. “We have been making serious efforts to execute the bench warrant but it has met challenges. The defendant has absconded to the USA,” EFCC lawyer told the court.

Faisal Maina’s lawyer, Anayo Adibe however disputed the claim of the prosecution as he insists that his client was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Sokoto. He urged the court to open an inquiry as to the true whereabouts of his client.

