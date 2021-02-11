Lateef Jakande Will Make Heaven..Tribute By CKN

Published:

WHY LATEEF KAYODE JAKANDE WILL MAKE HEAVEN BY GOD'S GRACE ...

TRIBUTE TO LKJ BY CKN

From my form 2 in Secondary School at Ojota Seconday School ( 1980-1984 ) , my HSC days at Igbobi College Lagos 1984-1986 as well as my 4 year sojourn at Lagos State University (1986-1990) despite the fact I came from the South Eastern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Lateef Jakande the then Governor of Lagos State made sure my parents never paid a kobo in School fees

Jakande did not only make tuition free, he also gave me free books.

He did not discriminate against me

He never cared whether we were from the East , South, West or North

He did that for millions and millions of us .

Most less privileged youths then won't have attained the heights they attained today if not for the free education he bequeathed us.

You'll make heaven sir because of what you did for us

Our prayers will see you through

May Allah forgive you all your sins.

Never in the history of Nigeria have we witnessed any politician like you

How many of our current leaders would recieve such accolade when they die?





Adieu babakekere, we , your children will surely miss you...





