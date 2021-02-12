Late Lateef Jakande For Burial Today As Ambode Mourns ( Follow Burial Virtually Via This Link )

Published:

The body of the former Lagos State Governor Lateef Kayode Jakande who died on Thursday at the age of 91 will be laid to rest today .

Jakande according to a report seen by CKN News will be laid to rest at his Ilupeju residence in Lagos.

The event will be a strictly a family affair due to the COVID-19

Meanwhile , the Immediate past governor of Lagos state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed deep shock over the demise of the first civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande passed on in the early hours of Thursday at a ripe age of 91.

“The news of the demise of Baba Jakande came to me as a rude shock. He was ripe at age, but we had hoped he would live to celebrate a centenary. He further stressed that his life symbolised humility, uprightness and honesty. He was an exemplary leader, a perfect gentleman and a man of integrity and character. Lagos will forever be grateful to him for his unparalled service.

“When I was in office I always looked forward to his fatherly advice and encouragement. Apart from that was his visible presence at state events, even with his health condition never deterred him from giving his support. This shows how he lived a very humbled and upright life throughout his sojourn here on earth”.

He also sympathized with the entire family of Jakande and especially his wife, Alhaja Abimbola, whom he said had stood solidly by Baba throughout the period of his later years.

“This is a big loss to Lagosians and Nigerians in general. But we take solace in the fact that he left huge footprints that will remain indelible in the minds of progressive Lagosians,” the former governor said.





Join us virtually for the Burial ceremony of Former Governor of Lagos State Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande





Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time:7:00 AM West Central Africa





Click here:

http://bit.ly/BurialCeremonyOfAlhajiLateefJakande





Meeting ID: 837 6280 9463

Passcode: JAKANDE





