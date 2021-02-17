Lagos House Assembly Appoints New Committees Chairmen

Published:

The Lagos state House of Assembly has released the names of the Chairmanship of various house committees following the dissolution by the speaker a few months ago.

The decision to reshuffle the committee was borne out of the need to put round pegs in a round hole and make the committees work better in making relevant laws and delivering workable framework to institutionalize quality service delivery to the people of the state.

While some former committee chairmen had the opportunity to retain their positions, some were moved to other committees where they would function better.

The Honourable representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 01, Hon. Temitope Adewale who was the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation was privileged to retain his position.

This is connected with the fact that, during his time of being the chairman of the committee, he was able to organize public hearing for the transportation sector reform law in Lagos. His efforts in re-engineering and total overhauling of the transport law of Lagos can not be overlooked.

In several occasions, he had stood in defence of the officials of LASTMA and seek for a better welfare and security for them. His efforts in the transformation of the waterway transport sector and transportation infrastructure is phenomenal.

It is believe that, his retention of the Chairmanship of the committee is a reward for hard work and that in itself is a call for more diligent work on our transportation laws in Lagos.

The reconstituted list of the committee chairmen is presented below.

1. *Sanai Agunbiade* – Business Rules and Standing Order

2. *Mojisola Meranda* – Ethics, Protocols and Privileges

3. *Sarajudeen Tijani* – House Services

4. *Saka Solaja* – Public Accounts (State)

5. *Mojeed Fatai* – Public Account (Local)

6. *Kehinde Joseph* – Agriculture

7. *Gbolahan Yishawu* – Economic Planning and Budget

8. *Okanlawon Sanni* – Education (Ministry)

9. *Ajani Owolabi* – Tertiary Institutions

10. *Olanrewaju Afinni* – Science and Technology

11. *Rotimi Abiru* – Environment

12. *Desmond Elliot* – Ministry/Parastatals

13. *Yinka Ogundimu* – Establishment, Training and Pension

14. *Folajimi Mohammed* – Energy and Mineral Resources

15. *Wahab Jimoh* – Waterfront Infrastructure

16. *Nureni Akinsanya* – Physical Planning and Urban Development

17. *Adewale Temitope* – Transportation

18. *Bisi Yusuff –* Commerce, Industry and Cooperative

19. *Mojisola Ali-Macaulay* – Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation

20 *Tobun Abiodun* – Works and Infrastructure

21. *Jude Idimogu* – Wealth Creation and Employment

22. *Rotimi Olowo* – Finance

23. *Hakeem Sokunle* – Health

24. *Ibrahim Layode* – Home Affairs

25 *Olatunji Oluwa* – Torusim, Arts and Culture

26. *Moshood Oshun* – Youth and Social Development

27. *Akande Victor* Judiciary, Lasiec and Public Petitions

28. *Adedamola Kasunmu* – Lands

29. *Rasheed Makinde –* Housing

30. *Setonji David* – Information and Strategy

31. *Femi Saheed* – Central Business District

32. *Raheem Kazeem* – Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

33. *Olayiwola Olawale* – Local Government and Community Relations

34. *Noheem Adams* – Legislative Compliance

35. *Rauf Age Suleiman* – Procurement

36. *Mosunmola Sangodara –* Inter-parliamentary Relations

37 *Saad Olumo Lukeman* – Public-Private Partnerships

38. *Sylvester Ogunkelu* – Oversea Investments and SDG

