Lagos House Assembly Appoints New Committees Chairmen

The Lagos state House of Assembly has released the names of the Chairmanship of various house committees following the dissolution by the speaker a few months ago.
The decision to reshuffle the committee was borne out of the need to put round pegs in a round hole and make the committees work better in making relevant laws and delivering workable framework to institutionalize quality service delivery to the people of the state.
While some former committee chairmen had the opportunity to retain their positions, some were moved to other committees where they would function better.
The Honourable representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 01, Hon. Temitope Adewale who was the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation was privileged to retain his position.
This is connected with the fact that, during his time of being the chairman of the committee, he was able to organize public hearing for the transportation sector reform law in Lagos. His efforts in re-engineering and total overhauling of the transport law of Lagos can not be overlooked.
In several occasions, he had stood in defence of the officials of LASTMA and seek for a better welfare and security for them. His efforts in the transformation of the waterway transport sector and transportation infrastructure is phenomenal.
It is believe that, his retention of the Chairmanship of the committee is a reward for hard work and that in itself is a call for more diligent work on our transportation laws in Lagos.
The reconstituted list of the committee chairmen is presented below.
1. *Sanai Agunbiade* – Business Rules and Standing Order
2. *Mojisola Meranda* – Ethics, Protocols and Privileges
3. *Sarajudeen Tijani* – House Services
4. *Saka Solaja* – Public Accounts (State)
5. *Mojeed Fatai* – Public Account (Local)
6. *Kehinde Joseph* – Agriculture
7. *Gbolahan Yishawu* – Economic Planning and Budget
8. *Okanlawon Sanni* – Education (Ministry)
9. *Ajani Owolabi* – Tertiary Institutions
10. *Olanrewaju Afinni* – Science and Technology
11. *Rotimi Abiru* – Environment
12. *Desmond Elliot* – Ministry/Parastatals
13. *Yinka Ogundimu* – Establishment, Training and Pension
14. *Folajimi Mohammed* – Energy and Mineral Resources
15. *Wahab Jimoh* – Waterfront Infrastructure
16. *Nureni Akinsanya* – Physical Planning and Urban Development
17. *Adewale Temitope* – Transportation
18. *Bisi Yusuff –* Commerce, Industry and Cooperative
19. *Mojisola Ali-Macaulay* – Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation
20 *Tobun Abiodun* – Works and Infrastructure
21. *Jude Idimogu* – Wealth Creation and Employment
22. *Rotimi Olowo* – Finance
23. *Hakeem Sokunle* – Health
24. *Ibrahim Layode* – Home Affairs
25 *Olatunji Oluwa* – Torusim, Arts and Culture
26. *Moshood Oshun* – Youth and Social Development
27. *Akande Victor* Judiciary, Lasiec and Public Petitions
28. *Adedamola Kasunmu* – Lands
29. *Rasheed Makinde –* Housing
30. *Setonji David* – Information and Strategy
31. *Femi Saheed* – Central Business District
32. *Raheem Kazeem* – Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
33. *Olayiwola Olawale* – Local Government and Community Relations
34. *Noheem Adams* – Legislative Compliance
35. *Rauf Age Suleiman* – Procurement
36. *Mosunmola Sangodara –* Inter-parliamentary Relations
37 *Saad Olumo Lukeman* – Public-Private Partnerships
38. *Sylvester Ogunkelu* – Oversea Investments and SDG
