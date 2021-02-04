Kidnapped Benue Businessman Killed After Family Paid N2m Ransom
Published: February 04, 2021
A Benue State-based businessman Okoh Enejor kidnapped last week by suspected herdsmen has been found dead in a forest in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state, The Nation learnt.
Odokpo is a boundary village between Ado and Okpokwu local government councils in Benue state, which hosts herdsmen settlements.
The businessman was kidnapped while returning from a herders’ settlement in the area after a business involving the purchase of three cows.
He was said to have been ambushed and abducted on Odokpo/Ichama Road.
The source said Enejor was killed after his family and friends paid N2 million ransom to his kidnappers.
Attempts to speak with the military authorities in Otukpo failed
