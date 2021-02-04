JusticeForIjeoma: Two Siblings Arraigned For Alleged Murder Of Enugu Makeup Artist

Published:

Two siblings, Chiamaka Ifezue, 26, and Chukwuemeka Ifezue, 21, were remanded at the Enugu Custodial Centre on Wednesday by an Enugu North Magistrate’s Court presided by Mr J I Agu for alleged murder.

The accused, who were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, were accused of murdering one Miss Ijeoma Nneka, 27, on November 11, 2020.

In the charge read in the court, the two siblings were said to have conspired to commit felony to wit: murder and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

They were also alleged to have unlawfully killed the deceased on the same day by compelling her to drink poisonous substance and, thereafter, poured corrosive acid chemical all over her body which caused her death.

The offence, according to the police charge, is punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

The accused were not allowed to take plea after the reading of the charge to them as the Magistrate’s Court declined jurisdiction on the matter.

Magistrate Agu said that the court would only conduct binding over proceedings in order to refer the matter to the State Attorney General(AG) and Commissioner for Justice.

Thereafter, the Prosecution Counsel, CSP CP Nwachukwu, supplied the court with the names of 11 prosecution witnesses and handed over the two original police case files to the court.

The numbers of the case files are CR41/2020 from Independence Layout Police Station and CR4/2020.

In his ruling, the Magistrate held that each of the witnesses had been bound over to the sum of N10,000 to appear before any competent court to which the case would be transferred.

He directed that the case files be transmitted to the AG and Commissioner for justice for his opinion and advise.

The Magistrate also directed that the accused be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Services’ Enugu Custodial Centre and adjourned the matter to February 24 for a report on the Attorney-General’s opinion.

Share This