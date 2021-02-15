Investigate Yoruba , Hausa Clash At Shasha , Oyo State...OPC Tells Buhari, Makinde

Published:

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.





Governor Seyi Makinde had since ordered shutdown of the Shasha Market, even as also approved the imposition of curfew in Shasha between 6 pm. and 7 am.





The tribal clash led to the death of a cobbler, Sakirundeen Adeola, while properties worth several million were destroyed in its wake.





Publicity Secretary of OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, while making the call, on Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding between a pregnant woman and a Hausa man later degenerated into a tribal crisis leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.





The OPC publicity scribe lamented that such crisis could have been avoided, even as he maintained that Yoruba were a very peaceful and accommodating people.





“It is unfortunate that a short misunderstanding between two traders eventually led to killing and destruction. Yoruba are everywhere in Nigeria, especially, in the North, mostly in Kano and Kaduna, however, it is on record that no Yoruba native has ever instigated any crisis in the North.





“Therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall the further crisis,” Oguntimehin.





Speaking further, the OPC scribe expressed dismay at the report of a Divisional Police officer (DPO) in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, said to have shot





an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

Oguntimehin demanded that the affected police officer should be made to face the music for such act, saying that the police boss should be professional enough to know when to pull the trigger “no matter who was involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident.”





“The police officer should be made to face the music for shooting an Amotekun corp. No matter who was involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police boss should be professional enough to know when to pull the trigger.





“It is a grave error of judgment for such a senior officer of the police to shoot an Amotekun corp knowing full well that the South-West security outfit was backed by the law.





“So for a police officer to have shot such a corp is not only a disgrace to the police hierarchy, but a sad reminder of the systemic failure of an institution that is supposed to protect the citizens, maintain law and order, now becoming the lawbreaker and a threat to the peace of the society,” Oguntimehin said.





While urging traditional institutions, political players, and stakeholders in Yoruba land to take issues of security in the South-West very serious, the OPC chieftain added also that the region cannot afford to become vulnerable to kidnappers, bandits and criminal herders as was the case in the North-West, North-East and North-Central.





“I think it is in our own interest to take security issues in our region so seriously. The governors across all the states in the South-West should work together, using Amotekun as an outfit to rid the region of all criminals, both in the rural or urban area of the South-West,” Oguntimehin said.





The OPC scribe, however, appealed to Nigerian politicians, irrespective of their different political affiliations not to play politics with the spate of insecurity in the region, saying reports at his disposal indicating that Nigerian politicians had in the last two months, been playing politics with the spate of insecurity in the country, had been worrisome.





Share This