I'll Investigate Inhuman Treatment Meted Out To Mr Macroni, Others ..Lagos CP

The police in Lagos have said they will investigate the molestation and harrassment of peaceful protesters arrested on Saturday at Lekki Tollgate

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Lagos police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Mr Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the molestation of the protesters which was shown in a viral video and promised an immediate investigation.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘Endsars protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

We had earlier reported how some of the protesters arrested at Lekki Tollgate were stripped off their clothes, with some having marks on their bodies due to harrassment by police officers.

Several groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Youths Digit Campaign (YRC) and Corporate Accountability and Public Advocacy Africa (CAPPA), have condemned the arrest and dehumanisation of the protesters.

Mr Odumosu, the Lagos police chief, said an immediate investigation would be instituted on the ‘molestation’ of arrested protesters.

Mr Odumosu said the police were resolute in enforcing all laws in the state and would not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties.

“The command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for thier unprofessional conduct,” the police said.

Mr Odumosu added that the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and break down of law and order in any part of the state.

