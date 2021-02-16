Ify Onyegbule, Others Appointed Board Members Of Imo Broadcasting Service

Imo State Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of a six-member board for the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).
The members are:
Hon Emma Dike as Chairman and
Mr. James Egbuchulam, the IBC Director General (DG) as Secretary.
Other members of the board include:
Engr. Onwuelingo K. Okechukwu
Ms. Ify Onyegbule
Sir John Uchechukwu Nnabuihe, and
A representative of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy.
The board members are expected to synergise and harness their professional competences in a manner that will see IBC become a proud state-owned going concern.
The board is to be inaugurated soon.
February 16, 2021
0 comments: