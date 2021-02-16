Ify Onyegbule, Others Appointed Board Members Of Imo Broadcasting Service

Published:

Imo State Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of a six-member board for the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

The members are:

Hon Emma Dike as Chairman and

Mr. James Egbuchulam, the IBC Director General (DG) as Secretary.

Other members of the board include:

Engr. Onwuelingo K. Okechukwu

Ms. Ify Onyegbule

Sir John Uchechukwu Nnabuihe, and

A representative of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

The board members are expected to synergise and harness their professional competences in a manner that will see IBC become a proud state-owned going concern.

The board is to be inaugurated soon.

