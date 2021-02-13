I May Quit ENDSARS Panel Over Lekki Tollgate Arrests..Ebun Adegboruwa

Published:

A member of the Endsars Judicial Panel Barrister Ebun Adegboruwa SAN has threatened to resign from the panel over the arrest of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Saturday

The Arrest, Detention and Dehumanization of Protesters at Lekki Toll Gate Are Unacceptable

My heart is very heavy. I’m saddened and devastated. My soul is sorely troubled at this time.

For decades before the advent of this administration, Nigerians have risked their lives, liberties, their times and their energies, their resources, to win back this country on the side of democracy and good government, from military dictatorship. Some have paid the supreme price with their lives.

I have been monitoring events at the Lekki Toll Gate since morning, and I am totally overwhelmed with the images, videos and sundry evidence of police brutality of armless civilians, who ventured to protest at the Toll Gate. In one particular video, I saw citizens of Nigeria being dehumanized, striped half naked and cramped together in a rickety bus. This is totally unacceptable.

While we are yet to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, it becomes worrisome that the security agencies have not learnt any positive lesson from those occurrences. I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

I cannot in good conscience continue to sit at any Panel of Inquiry to heal wounds and end police brutality, when fresh assaults are being perpetrated with impunity. Consequently, I am presently consulting with my constituency within the civil society, as to my continued participation in the EndSARS Judicial Panel.

I hereby demand the immediate release of all those arrested in connection with the peaceful protest at the Lekki Toll Gate today. On no account should anything happen to any of them while in the custody of the police.

I appeal for calm on all sides, in order not to escalate the worsening security situation across the land. I cannot fail to point out the fact that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is a product of protest and civil disobedience. Let history vindicate the just.

Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN





