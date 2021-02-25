I Am Proud To Be A Fulani..Not All Of Us Are Bandits..Sultan Of Sokoto

Published:

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that not all Fulani herdsmen engage in terrorism.

The Sultan, who stated this yesterday when he visited the headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Abuja, said the insecurity in the country should not be restricted to one particular ethnic group.

He said: “As Muslims, we should not allow people’s talk to get into our head when they call us all sort of names. We have fought, we have told the whole world, not only in Nigeria. In fact, there is nowhere in this world that I haven’t spoken about Islam not being a terrorist religion; from the White House to universities in the United States, to Chatham House in London, I have always stood by this. Of course, we have some bandits among us, but it does not make Islam or Muslims terrorists.

“I am a proud Fulani, but I am not a criminal, bandit or terrorist. I just do my best to the best of my ability.” He advised Muslims to always behave according to the teaching of Holy Quran and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier, the chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan, said the commission had begun the process of transforming its activities from manual to digital.





