Hope Uzodinma’s Aide Led Armed Thugs To Attack Me...Okorocha

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday alleged that the governor of the State, Hope Uzodinma, attacked him with “more than 1000 thugs”.





Okorocha and three of his political associates were on Sunday arrested by the state police command after he and his supporters together with armed policemen, Soldiers, and the personnel of National Security and Civil Defence Corps stormed Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, and unsealed it.





The Estate was linked to his wife, Nkechi Okorocha.





The state government through the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, had on Friday supervised the sealing of the Estate.





Okorocha’s spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwanari, allegedly led thugs who stormed the estate and destroyed vehicles in his convoy.





The statement read, “More than 1000 thugs, armed to teeth with knives and guns and led by Chinasa Nwaneri, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties today, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, with the backing of armed policemen from Government House, attacked the former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Convoy.





“They attacked and damaged all the Vehicles in his Convoy. They also attacked his personal aides.





“Senator Okorocha was with only his personal aides when the thugs unleashed the attack.





“This is the information we can give as of now. We are still watching events as they unfold.





“Okorocha has the strongest political structure in the state and teaming followers in the State. If he had expected the attack, he would not have moved with his personal aides alone.





“Okorocha has never been a violent man. This planned attack but unprovoked and unwarranted has opened a new, but ugly chapter in the politics of the State. We shall react fully to the situation.”





