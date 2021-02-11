Herdsmen Didn’t Attack Soyinka ....Son, Police

Published:

The residence of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, located inside Jegba republic between the outskirt of Kemta Housing Estate and Ilugun – Itoko community in Abeokuta Ogun State, was neither attacked nor invaded by suspected herdsmen, his son, Dr Olaokun and the Police have confirmed.

Olaokun described the story as fake.

“It is an attempt to encourage discord. Although some cows were spotted, neither Prof nor his house was attacked by anyone.

“I have confirmed this today (Wednesday 10th) directly myself from him.

“Kindly do not fall for this attempt, whatever the motive, to further inflame this problematic situation.”

Also, the Ogun Police Command accused mischief makers of fuelling the fake reports on social media.

Its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who was reacting to the viral video, said it was Soyinka who saw the herder with some of the cows and came down from his car to ask where the man was heading to.

He explained Soyinka later told the Fulani man to move the cattle away from the vicinity.

According to him : “The attention of Ogun state police command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about a purported attack of Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka’s house by herdsmen and the command wishes to set the record straight as follows.

“Yesterday Tuesday 9th of February 2021, one Kazeem Sorinola an indigene of Ijeun Abeokuta, who is into cattle business said to have been informed by a young Fulani man Awalu Muhammad who is taking care of the cattle that one of the cows had got missing.

“While the Fulani man was searching for the stray cow around Kemta Estate where the Prof Wole Soyinka’s house is located, the Prof. himself who was going out then saw the Fulani man with some of the cows and he came down to ask where the man was heading to with the cows. He there and then asked the Fulani man to move the cattle away from the vicinity.

“The DPO Kemta division, who heard about the incident quickly moved to the scene with patrol team and the owner of the cows was invited to come with the Fulani man in charge of the cattle.

“The duo was questioned and properly profiled. The entire place was inspected by the DPO and it was established that it was just a case of stray cow as nothing was damaged or tampered with.

“It was therefore a thing of surprise to see a video trending on social media that the respected Professor Wole Soyinka’s house was invaded by herdsmen with the view to attack or kill him.

“The video is nothing but a calculated attempt by mischief makers to cause panic in the mind of people. There is nothing like invasion of Prof Wole Soyinka’s house or any form of attack on his person.





“The Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has been to the scene for on the spot assessment, and he personally interviewed the owner of the cattle Kazeem Sorinola, as well as the Fulani man who is in charge of the cattle and their statements show clearly that the mischievous narrative of invasion is nothing to take serious.”

