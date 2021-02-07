Gunmen Attack Obowo Div Police Station In Imo, Kill Two Officers

Published:

Gunmen on Friday night attacked Obowo Divisional Police headquarters, located at Utoko Umulogho autonomous community and killed two policemen who were on duty.

The hoodlums also injured three other cops who resisted them from gaining access into the headquarters.

Security operatives drafted from the command heaquarters in Owerri have taken over the area amidst panic in the wake of the incident.

A source, who confided to newsmen disclosed that the hoodlums who operated in a vehicle met stiff opposition from policemen who were on duty when they tried to gain access into the police premises.

Displeased by the cops’ action who resisted them, the hoodlums opened fire at the officers, killing two policemen and injuring three others.

One of the gunmen was killed in the shooting but the gang drove off with his body.

A source said, “Two policemen died in the incident and three others were wounded.

“One of the hoodlums was also killed but they drove off with him. The policemen who were killed were the ones who repelled them. It was an unfortunate development.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that two policemen were killed by the hoodlums.

He also said that the three other Policemen who were wounded during the incident had been discharged from a local hospital where they were rushed and transferred to a better hospital in the state capital.

Ikeokwu said that the command had drafted cracked teams of detectives to the area and had commenced investigation immediately.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has visited the area and assure residents of their safety.

A statement signed by Ikeokwu said, “On the 5th February, 2021, at about 6:30 pm large number of hoodlums whose number cannot be ascertained yet, attacked the Divisional Police hqrs, Obowo, but was engaged and successfully repelled by the operatives of the Division.

“Sadly two Police officers lost their lives in the process, and three others sustained various degree of injuries.

“In view of the above, The Commissiner of Police, Imo state CP Nasiru Mohammed has ordered the Command’s Quick Intervention Team and other tactical teams to jointly commence investigation into the incident with a view to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

Also the CP visited the station for “on the spot assessment and evaluation” of the incident.

The CP also used the opportunity to visit the injured officers and immediately evacuated the officers from the local Clinic to Owerri, for proper medical attention and treatment.

The CP was accompanied by the commands medical Officer, Commander QUIT, as well other tactical Commanders of the command.



Share This