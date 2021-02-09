GPBN Mourns The Tragic Death Of Its Member, Doris Adaora Kamuche ( Ada Igbo)

Published:

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria ( GPBN) has expressed its shock over the death of one of its members,Doris Adaora Kamuche

Kamuche the Editor of Adaigbo Blog passed away on 9th February 2021 after a brief illness.

Until her demise she was an Anambra State based Nigerian Blogger and a Social Media influencer

Ada Igbo as she was known during her lifetime was a sociable and dedicated member of the Guild

The Guild in a statement signed on its behalf by the Assistant General Secretary Mimi Atedze expressed shock over the tragic incident

It conveys her condolences to her family , friends and those she left behind .

Kamuche is survived by her parents , brothers and sisters .

Burial arrangements will be announced by family in due course.

Share This